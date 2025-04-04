Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Bharatiya Cinema Legend Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known for his impactful films infused with patriotism and social themes, passed away at 87. Celebrities across the Indian film industry, including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, honored his legacy, remembering his contributions to cinema and his role as a beloved friend and mentor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:42 IST
Tributes Pour In for Bharatiya Cinema Legend Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry mourns the passing of Manoj Kumar, a celebrated actor and filmmaker, who died at the age of 87. Known for his patriotic themes and social commentary, Kumar's films like 'Kranti', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim' enriched Indian cinema and have left an indelible mark.

Stars such as Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar expressed their sorrow and respect for Kumar's contributions. Dharmendra fondly remembered him as a 'close friend', while Aamir Khan highlighted the educational value of his films. Akshay Kumar noted his influence in portraying patriotism on screen.

Directors and actors alike laud Kumar as an irreplaceable icon, whose storytelling resonated with national pride and human spirit. As tributes pour in from all corners, it is clear that his legacy as 'Bharat Kumar' will continue to inspire generations in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025