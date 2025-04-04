Tributes Pour In for Bharatiya Cinema Legend Manoj Kumar

The Indian film industry mourns the passing of Manoj Kumar, a celebrated actor and filmmaker, who died at the age of 87. Known for his patriotic themes and social commentary, Kumar's films like 'Kranti', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim' enriched Indian cinema and have left an indelible mark.

Stars such as Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar expressed their sorrow and respect for Kumar's contributions. Dharmendra fondly remembered him as a 'close friend', while Aamir Khan highlighted the educational value of his films. Akshay Kumar noted his influence in portraying patriotism on screen.

Directors and actors alike laud Kumar as an irreplaceable icon, whose storytelling resonated with national pride and human spirit. As tributes pour in from all corners, it is clear that his legacy as 'Bharat Kumar' will continue to inspire generations in India and beyond.

