ED Crackdown on Gokulam Gopalan: Chit Fund Scandal Shakes Cinema World

The Enforcement Directorate conducted nationwide searches on the chit fund premises of Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan, a producer of 'L2: Empuraan', amid a Rs 1,000-crore foreign exchange violation investigation. The movie has stirred controversy for its portrayal of right-wing politics, prompting the removal of two minutes of contentious scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi/Newdelhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a crackdown on chit fund premises associated with Kerala businessman Gokulam Gopalan, amid a probe into a Rs 1,000-crore foreign exchange violation case. Gopalan, one of the producers behind the controversial film 'L2: Empuraan', is accused of unauthorized FEMA violations involving certain NRIs.

The searches were executed at five locations, including Chennai and Kochi, following the recent tumult surrounding 'L2: Empuraan'. This Malayalam movie, critiquing right-wing politics and referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots, saw a backlash culminating in the deletion of contentious scenes after its release in four languages in March.

The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has sparked debates, necessitating swift action by its producers. As the ED considers extending its investigation to alleged money laundering issues regarding Sree Gokulam Chit and Finance Co Ltd, the repercussions in the cinema and financial worlds continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

