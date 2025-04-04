Left Menu

Diddy Faces New Federal Charges: A Deep Dive

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on new federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. The hip-hop mogul, 55, has pleaded not guilty, with a trial set for May 5. Combs, known for founding Bad Boy Records, is accused of abusing women via his business empire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:47 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, has been slapped with a fresh federal indictment. The charges, which include racketeering and sex trafficking, elevate the legal troubles for Combs, who had already been facing three criminal counts.

At 55, Combs has become a celebrated figure in the music industry, credited with establishing Bad Boy Records and promoting the careers of artists such as Mary J. Blige and Usher. Despite the severe allegations, Combs has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Manhattan Federal Court trial is slated to begin on May 5. Prosecutors allege that Combs used his extensive business empire to perpetrate sexual abuse against women from 2004 to 2024. So far, his defense attorneys have yet to comment on the situation.

