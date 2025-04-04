Diddy Faces New Federal Charges: A Deep Dive

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, has been slapped with a fresh federal indictment. The charges, which include racketeering and sex trafficking, elevate the legal troubles for Combs, who had already been facing three criminal counts.

At 55, Combs has become a celebrated figure in the music industry, credited with establishing Bad Boy Records and promoting the careers of artists such as Mary J. Blige and Usher. Despite the severe allegations, Combs has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Manhattan Federal Court trial is slated to begin on May 5. Prosecutors allege that Combs used his extensive business empire to perpetrate sexual abuse against women from 2004 to 2024. So far, his defense attorneys have yet to comment on the situation.

