Cultural Clash: Kerala's Film Sparks Political Controversy

The ruling LDF in Kerala and the opposition UDF allege the ED raids on Gokulam Gopalan's businesses are a politically motivated response to his film 'L2: Empuraan'.

The raids across Chennai and Kochi, assessing Rs 1,000 crore in alleged foreign exchange violations, are viewed as an attack on Kerala's cultural scene.

In response to the cinematic controversy, Kerala leaders advocate for artistic freedom, decrying the searches as an infringement on creative expression, given the film's contentious political critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)