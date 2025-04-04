Left Menu

Cultural Clash: Kerala's Film Sparks Political Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate searched Gokulam Gopalan's businesses as part of a probe into alleged FEMA violations, drawing political ire in Kerala. The raids are linked to his role as producer of 'L2: Empuraan,' a film critiquing right-wing ideology. The spectacle has prompted local leaders to rally against cultural interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST
Cultural Clash: Kerala's Film Sparks Political Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling LDF in Kerala and the opposition UDF allege the ED raids on Gokulam Gopalan's businesses are a politically motivated response to his film 'L2: Empuraan'.

The raids across Chennai and Kochi, assessing Rs 1,000 crore in alleged foreign exchange violations, are viewed as an attack on Kerala's cultural scene.

In response to the cinematic controversy, Kerala leaders advocate for artistic freedom, decrying the searches as an infringement on creative expression, given the film's contentious political critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025