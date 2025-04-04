Cultural Clash: Kerala's Film Sparks Political Controversy
The Enforcement Directorate searched Gokulam Gopalan's businesses as part of a probe into alleged FEMA violations, drawing political ire in Kerala. The raids are linked to his role as producer of 'L2: Empuraan,' a film critiquing right-wing ideology. The spectacle has prompted local leaders to rally against cultural interference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling LDF in Kerala and the opposition UDF allege the ED raids on Gokulam Gopalan's businesses are a politically motivated response to his film 'L2: Empuraan'.
The raids across Chennai and Kochi, assessing Rs 1,000 crore in alleged foreign exchange violations, are viewed as an attack on Kerala's cultural scene.
In response to the cinematic controversy, Kerala leaders advocate for artistic freedom, decrying the searches as an infringement on creative expression, given the film's contentious political critiques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement