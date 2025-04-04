Left Menu

Pioneering Polar Orbit: Space Tourists Make Historic Splashdown

Four space tourists, led by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang, completed a historic polar orbit mission on a privately funded SpaceX flight. The crew conducted scientific experiments, including the first in-space X-rays, and documented polar landscapes before safely splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oceanside | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking mission, four space tourists, led by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang, safely returned to Earth after an unprecedented journey around the north and south poles. Their privately funded expedition concluded with a Pacific Ocean splashdown on Friday.

The daring mission, aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, marked the first human spaceflight to orbit the globe over the poles. Outfitted with a domed window, the capsule provided breathtaking 360-degree views of Earth's polar landscapes. Joining Wang were Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar guide Eric Philips.

While in orbit, the crew conducted over two dozen scientific experiments, including the first medical X-rays in space. SpaceX highlighted their decision to switch to Pacific splashdown sites for increased safety. The mission recalled the Apollo-Soyuz mission of 1975, the last to splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

