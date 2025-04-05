RZLER: Redefining Luxury Lifestyle with a Global Charm

In an ambitious move, U.S. fashion house RZLER is making its foray into the Indian luxury market with the launch of its new lifestyle brand. This introduction is marked by the opening of a flagship perfume boutique in Pune, Maharashtra, positioning RZLER alongside globally recognized lifestyle brands.

The brainchild of tech entrepreneur Jason Averill, RZLER draws inspiration from both American styles and global luxury influences. It aims to offer a blend of modern culture and timeless elegance, resonating with Millennials and Gen Z. Each of the ten flagship boutiques planned across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, is designed for luxury and sophistication.

Averill's journey as a global traveler has deeply influenced his vision for RZLER, infusing it with a respect for artisanal craftsmanship. Besides perfumes, RZLER plans to expand into fashion and accessories, paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage through a refined, global lifestyle.

