RZLER: Redefining Luxury Lifestyle with a Global Charm
U.S.-based fashion house RZLER introduces its luxury lifestyle brand in India, with its first flagship perfume boutique in Pune. The brand aims to blend modern culture with timeless luxury, expanding its presence online and through upcoming boutiques in key Indian cities. Founder Jason Averill celebrates India's craftsmanship.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move, U.S. fashion house RZLER is making its foray into the Indian luxury market with the launch of its new lifestyle brand. This introduction is marked by the opening of a flagship perfume boutique in Pune, Maharashtra, positioning RZLER alongside globally recognized lifestyle brands.
The brainchild of tech entrepreneur Jason Averill, RZLER draws inspiration from both American styles and global luxury influences. It aims to offer a blend of modern culture and timeless elegance, resonating with Millennials and Gen Z. Each of the ten flagship boutiques planned across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, is designed for luxury and sophistication.
Averill's journey as a global traveler has deeply influenced his vision for RZLER, infusing it with a respect for artisanal craftsmanship. Besides perfumes, RZLER plans to expand into fashion and accessories, paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage through a refined, global lifestyle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
