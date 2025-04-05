Left Menu

Remembering Manoj Kumar: The Superstar Who Became One with Nangal Thakran

The passing of legendary actor Manoj Kumar has led to heartfelt tributes, especially from villagers of Nangal Thakran, where his iconic film 'Upkar' was shot. Known for his patriotic roles, Kumar made a lasting impression during his stay, fostering personal connections and influencing lives in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:07 IST
Remembering Manoj Kumar: The Superstar Who Became One with Nangal Thakran
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The world mourns the passing of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday at 87 in Mumbai. Known for his patriotic films like 'Upkar', Kumar's connection with the villagers of Nangal Thakran, where the film was shot, remains deeply etched in their memories.

During the 'Upkar' shoot in 1967, Kumar spent over a month mingling with locals, leaving a profound impact. Mahendra Singh, grandson of local landlord Juman Chowdhary, reminisces about scenes shot in their home, highlighting Kumar's humble nature and his fondness for local delicacies.

The actor's bond with Nangal Thakran extended beyond film; villagers recall his hospitality and the cultural exposure he provided, which continues to influence lives today. Kumar's passing marks the end of an era, yet his legacy endures through the hearts he touched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025