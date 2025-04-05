Remembering Manoj Kumar: The Superstar Who Became One with Nangal Thakran

The world mourns the passing of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday at 87 in Mumbai. Known for his patriotic films like 'Upkar', Kumar's connection with the villagers of Nangal Thakran, where the film was shot, remains deeply etched in their memories.

During the 'Upkar' shoot in 1967, Kumar spent over a month mingling with locals, leaving a profound impact. Mahendra Singh, grandson of local landlord Juman Chowdhary, reminisces about scenes shot in their home, highlighting Kumar's humble nature and his fondness for local delicacies.

The actor's bond with Nangal Thakran extended beyond film; villagers recall his hospitality and the cultural exposure he provided, which continues to influence lives today. Kumar's passing marks the end of an era, yet his legacy endures through the hearts he touched.

