Revisiting 'Upkar': Memories from Nangal Thakran

Nangal Thakran, a serene village in northwest Delhi, fondly remembers the days when actor-director Manoj Kumar filmed scenes for his 1967 blockbuster 'Upkar' within its lush fields. The film, which starred Kumar as a farmer-turned-soldier, showcased the tranquility of the village, quickly turning it into a local attraction.

Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic roles, passed away at age 87. Villagers like Mahendar Singh vividly recall the grandeur of the shoot, describing interactions with actors Kumar and Prem Chopra. Singh's grandfather's farm served as a key location for pivotal scenes, linking the community to the cinematic narrative of national pride.

The movie’s enduring popularity, especially through songs like “Mere Desh Ki Dharti,” remains a part of local lore, as shared by villagers like Pandit Umesh Prakash. Generations later, the spirit of 'Upkar' resonates with Nangal Thakran, a testament to Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema.

