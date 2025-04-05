Left Menu

Revisiting 'Upkar': Memories from Nangal Thakran

The scenic village of Nangal Thakran in Delhi recalls hosting film shoots for the 1967 hit 'Upkar', directed by Manoj Kumar. Villagers reminisce about scenes filmed in their fields and homes, reinforcing their connection to the actor who became synonymous with patriotic roles in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:09 IST
Revisiting 'Upkar': Memories from Nangal Thakran
Kolkata Film Industry Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Nangal Thakran, a serene village in northwest Delhi, fondly remembers the days when actor-director Manoj Kumar filmed scenes for his 1967 blockbuster 'Upkar' within its lush fields. The film, which starred Kumar as a farmer-turned-soldier, showcased the tranquility of the village, quickly turning it into a local attraction.

Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic roles, passed away at age 87. Villagers like Mahendar Singh vividly recall the grandeur of the shoot, describing interactions with actors Kumar and Prem Chopra. Singh's grandfather's farm served as a key location for pivotal scenes, linking the community to the cinematic narrative of national pride.

The movie’s enduring popularity, especially through songs like “Mere Desh Ki Dharti,” remains a part of local lore, as shared by villagers like Pandit Umesh Prakash. Generations later, the spirit of 'Upkar' resonates with Nangal Thakran, a testament to Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025