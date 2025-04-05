Left Menu

Kenan Thompson Breaks Silence on Health Battle and Joins GERD Awareness Campaign

Kenan Thompson, a long-time star of Saturday Night Live, has opened up about his battle with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). The comedian endured painful symptoms in silence before seeking medical help. Now, Thompson joins a health campaign to raise awareness about the condition.

Kenan Thompson, the seasoned Saturday Night Live comedian, recently revealed a personal health battle that had him 'suffering in silence' for a significant period. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old actor discussed his struggle with People magazine, describing how a painful medical condition greatly impacted his daily life and professional responsibilities.

Thompson began experiencing severe heartburn after consuming acidic foods roughly two years ago. Initially, he attempted to control the symptoms with over-the-counter medications, but they eventually became ineffective. 'I noticed that I would get hoarse a lot easier when I'm doing the show. Losing my voice quicker, but also uncomfortable sleepless nights because I'm burping up acid, just kind of hiccuping all night,' Thompson said, emphasizing the stress it added to his demanding live performance environment.

By early 2024, Thompson's symptoms had worsened to a point where they could no longer be ignored. He consulted a doctor and was subsequently diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), which occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing burning sensations and discomfort. In light of his diagnosis, Thompson has joined the 'GERD IS NO JOKE' campaign to increase public awareness about the condition.

Since starting treatment, the comedian reports feeling significantly improved. 'God bless, I feel great,' he shared, describing a healthier lifestyle and better dietary choices. Professionally, Thompson has been a fixture on SNL since 2003 and holds the record as the show's longest-tenured cast member, in addition to his role in the series 'Kenan' from 2021 to 2022.

