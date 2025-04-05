Left Menu

Modi's Call for Tamil Rights: A Step Towards Reconciliation

During a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for Sri Lanka to uphold Tamil rights and hold provincial elections. Modi reaffirmed India's support for equality, dignity, and justice for the Tamil community, emphasizing reconciliation and infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the aspirations of the Tamil community by conducting provincial council elections. This topic was among many discussed during their broad-ranging talks.

Modi conveyed India's steadfast commitment to ensure equality, dignity, and justice for the Tamils within a unified Sri Lanka. Following the meeting, he updated on social media about ongoing projects dedicated to the social and economic development of the Tamil community.

Modi also expressed optimism for reconciliation efforts, aligning with Sri Lanka's Constitution. He highlighted the completion of 10,000 houses for Tamils and expressed condolences over the passing of Tamil leaders Thiru R Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

