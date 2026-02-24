At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:04 IST
At least 14 people died and 440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said on Tuesday.
Federal and state agencies have been called in to provide support as the city declared a state of public calamity, it added. (Reporting Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Isabel Teles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
