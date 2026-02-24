At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

‌At least ​14 people ‌died and 440 were displaced after heavy rains ‌hit the southeastern Brazilian ‌city of Juiz de Fora, the ⁠local ​city ⁠hall said on Tuesday.

Federal ⁠and state agencies ​have been called in ⁠to provide support as ⁠the ​city declared a state ⁠of public calamity, ⁠it added. (Reporting Rodrigo ⁠Viga Gaier and Gabriel ‌Araujo; ‌Writing by Isabel ​Teles)

