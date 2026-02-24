Left Menu

Gold rush at Godavari: Villagers comb river for valuables as water levels recede in Paithan

Armed with sieves and nets, people from villages around the holy town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar thronged the banks of the Godavari River on Monday, looking for valuables as the water receded.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:04 IST
Gold rush at Godavari: Villagers comb river for valuables as water levels recede in Paithan
  • Country:
  • India

For most people, a receding river is a sign of a dry spell, but for locals in Maharashtra's Paithan town, when water levels in the Godavari dip, it is time for them to head to the riverbank in search of gold. Armed with sieves and nets, people from villages around the holy town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar thronged the banks of the Godavari River on Monday, looking for valuables as the water receded. The Godavari River has served as a place where grieving relatives perform final rituals for their loved ones and cast away jewellery, coins and other valuables that belonged to them. With the sun beating down on them, many gathered on the riverbank and waded through waist-deep waters to look for lost treasures and precious valuables, which they considered gifts from the river. A senior official from Paithan police station termed the phenomenon as ''routine''. ''Whenever the water level of the river drops, people arrive with small nets and sieves and venture into the river. They sieve the silt from the river bed in search of valuables,'' he said. People believe that the holy river has given them a valuable object when they find something, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

 India
2
Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500 cr per subsidiary

Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500...

 India
3
What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam replacing Kerala

What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam rep...

 India
4
Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026