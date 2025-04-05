Reviving India's Textile Glory: Infrastructure and Dignity Key to Global Leadership
Rahul Gandhi highlights India's potential to dominate the global textile market through the right infrastructure and respect for the value chain. Despite its rich textile legacy, India relies on foreign technology and underpays workers. Investing in indigenous cotton and efficient supply chains could revive its global standing.
In a rallying call for India's textile industry, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the nation's potential to reclaim its position as a global leader with the right infrastructure and respect for every stakeholder in the value chain.
Despite its unmatched textile legacy, India's dependency on foreign cotton seeds and farming technology, coupled with underpayment of workers, hinders its growth. Gandhi argued that strategic investments in indigenous cotton, integrated textile zones, and India-led certification systems are crucial for rejuvenating the sector.
Noting that India trails significantly in textile exports compared to China, Gandhi's conversation with industry figures underscored the urgent need for systemic reform, emphasizing respect, sustainability, and economic self-reliance.
