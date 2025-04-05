Legacy Immortalized: Virbhadra Singh's Statue to be Unveiled

A statue honoring Virbhadra Singh, the six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, is set to be unveiled on his birth anniversary. This tribute will stand at the historic ridge, symbolizing Singh's nearly 50 years of service to the state.

The monument will be placed near the statue of Dr. Y S Parmar, the inaugural chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Vikramaditya Singh, Virbhadra Singh's son, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allocating space for the statue.

In conjunction with the statue unveiling, Vikramaditya announced the establishment of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation. This non-political entity aims to continue Singh's legacy by focusing on education and health development, particularly in rural and tribal areas, without relying on government financial assistance.

