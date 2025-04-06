Left Menu

Spiritual Savings: Expanding 'Ram Naam Banks' Globally

The concept of 'Ram Naam Banks,' spiritual institutions where devotees write Lord Ram's name as a practice of devotion, is gaining global attention. Originating in Prayagraj, the idea is now set to expand to Europe and the US, with devout individuals inspired to open overseas chapters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-origin Hindus residing in Europe and the US are keen on establishing overseas branches of the 'Ram Naam Bank,' a spiritual institution originally based in Prayagraj, India, where devotees write the name of Lord Ram as a devotional practice.

During the Ram Navami celebrations in Sweden, followers discussed the potential expansion. Nityanand Sharma, an IT professional in Sweden, highlighted the widespread appeal of the concept, which encourages devotees to write Lord Ram's name 108 times a day as a spiritual exercise.

The Prayagraj-based 'Ram Naam Bank' has over 2 lakh account holders and more than 12 crore entries of Lord Ram's name. The initiative of spreading spiritual bliss through this unique bank is being embraced globally, with plans for new chapters in Europe and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

