Harit Yoga: A Greener Path to Global Well-being
Yoga, a global phenomenon, celebrates its holistic health benefits through the Harit Yoga programme in Odisha. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav launched it, emphasizing yoga and tree planting for planetary health. The event aligns with India's vision for a healthier world and 2025's International Yoga Day theme.
Yoga has seen a surge in global popularity over the past decade, evolving into a significant cultural movement. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the 'Harit Yoga' programme, highlighting this fusion of exercise and environmental stewardship.
The event at Kalinga Stadium saw over 6,000 participants engaging in yoga, with dignitaries, including Jadhav, planting medicinal herbs. This act underscored the profound connection between personal and planetary health.
Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for global health, Jadhav emphasized the 'Harit Yoga' initiative as part of ten signature events of the 2025 International Yoga Day, advocating for individual participation in nurturing a sustainable future.
