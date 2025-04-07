Left Menu

Harit Yoga: A Greener Path to Global Well-being

Yoga, a global phenomenon, celebrates its holistic health benefits through the Harit Yoga programme in Odisha. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav launched it, emphasizing yoga and tree planting for planetary health. The event aligns with India's vision for a healthier world and 2025's International Yoga Day theme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:36 IST
Harit Yoga: A Greener Path to Global Well-being
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga has seen a surge in global popularity over the past decade, evolving into a significant cultural movement. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the 'Harit Yoga' programme, highlighting this fusion of exercise and environmental stewardship.

The event at Kalinga Stadium saw over 6,000 participants engaging in yoga, with dignitaries, including Jadhav, planting medicinal herbs. This act underscored the profound connection between personal and planetary health.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for global health, Jadhav emphasized the 'Harit Yoga' initiative as part of ten signature events of the 2025 International Yoga Day, advocating for individual participation in nurturing a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025