Armed miscreants loot cash, gold worth Rs 5 cr from bank in Odisha

Armed miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold worth around Rs 5 crore from a bank branch in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm. According to police, five to six assailants wearing face masks arrived on motorcycles and entered the branch posing as customers.

Brandishing firearms, they threatened employees and customers, creating panic inside the premises. The miscreants then damaged the CCTV system installed inside the branch and locked up those present before fleeing around 2.15 pm with the gold and cash, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, cash amounting to around Rs 4 lakh and gold weighing about 3.7 kg were looted from the branch, a police officer said. A probe has been launched to identify and nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)