17 injured as auto-rickshaw falls into ghat in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:33 IST
At least 17 people, including eight children and three women, were injured after an auto-rickshaw fell nearly 10 feet down a slope in Odisha's Gajapati district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Jarau ghat under the Mohana police station limits, when the vehicle hit a roadside electric pole and overturned before plunging down the slope at the Ganjam-Gajapati district border, they said.

All the injured, including the driver, were rescued and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The condition of five of them is stated to be serious, officials said.

Police said the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Govindapur to Badagada carrying 17 passengers at the time of the accident.

Personnel from fire services units in Mohana and Badagada rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The damaged vehicle has been seized and an inquiry initiated.

