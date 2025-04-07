Left Menu

Dress Code Controversy: Ex-MP Denied Temple Entry

Former BJP MP Ramdas Tadas was denied entry into the sanctum of a Lord Ram temple for not wearing the traditional pooja dhoti. Tadas, who has visited the temple for decades, faced resistance citing a dress code. The temple trust cited security concerns for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:09 IST
Dress Code Controversy: Ex-MP Denied Temple Entry
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated controversy, former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ramdas Tadas claimed that he was prevented from entering the sanctum sanctorum of a Lord Ram temple due to a dress code issue.

According to Tadas, the trustee-cum-priest of the Devli area temple in Wardha district refused him entry because he was not wearing a 'sovale,' a traditional dhoti reserved for rituals. Tadas asserted he had been visiting the temple for decades without encountering such restrictions.

The priest's decision led to a dispute between Tadas's supporters and temple authorities, who maintained that security concerns for the idol and temple ornaments necessitated the rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025