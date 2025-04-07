Dress Code Controversy: Ex-MP Denied Temple Entry
Former BJP MP Ramdas Tadas was denied entry into the sanctum of a Lord Ram temple for not wearing the traditional pooja dhoti. Tadas, who has visited the temple for decades, faced resistance citing a dress code. The temple trust cited security concerns for this decision.
In a heated controversy, former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ramdas Tadas claimed that he was prevented from entering the sanctum sanctorum of a Lord Ram temple due to a dress code issue.
According to Tadas, the trustee-cum-priest of the Devli area temple in Wardha district refused him entry because he was not wearing a 'sovale,' a traditional dhoti reserved for rituals. Tadas asserted he had been visiting the temple for decades without encountering such restrictions.
The priest's decision led to a dispute between Tadas's supporters and temple authorities, who maintained that security concerns for the idol and temple ornaments necessitated the rule.
