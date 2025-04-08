Allu Arjun Celebrates Birthday with Family Amid Pushpa 2 Success

Celebrated actor Allu Arjun marked his 43rd birthday on Tuesday with an intimate gathering of family at his home. His wife, Sneha Reddy, illuminated their simple yet heartwarming celebration by sharing a snapshot on Instagram, depicting Arjun cutting a cake alongside their children, daughter Arha and son Ayaan.

Known for giving fans a glimpse into their family life, Sneha Reddy previously shared festive family photos during Sankranti earlier this year, captioning them with a cheerful, "Happy Sankranti #2025." The photos showed the family dressed in traditional attire, exuding warmth and unity.

This personal celebration comes during a significant year for Allu Arjun as his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' has taken the box office by storm. Released last December, this action-drama directed by Sukumar, with Arjun in the lead role of Pushpa Raj, has shattered multiple records and earned widespread acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)