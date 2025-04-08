Left Menu

Allu Arjun Celebrates Birthday with Family Amid Pushpa 2 Success

Actor Allu Arjun celebrated his 43rd birthday surrounded by family. His wife shared intimate moments from the celebration on Instagram, showcasing their close-knit family. This year has been significant for Arjun, as his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' broke box office records and earned him a National Award.

Updated: 08-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:33 IST
Allu Arjun celebrates birthday with family (Photo/instagram/@allusnehareddy). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated actor Allu Arjun marked his 43rd birthday on Tuesday with an intimate gathering of family at his home. His wife, Sneha Reddy, illuminated their simple yet heartwarming celebration by sharing a snapshot on Instagram, depicting Arjun cutting a cake alongside their children, daughter Arha and son Ayaan.

Known for giving fans a glimpse into their family life, Sneha Reddy previously shared festive family photos during Sankranti earlier this year, captioning them with a cheerful, "Happy Sankranti #2025." The photos showed the family dressed in traditional attire, exuding warmth and unity.

This personal celebration comes during a significant year for Allu Arjun as his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' has taken the box office by storm. Released last December, this action-drama directed by Sukumar, with Arjun in the lead role of Pushpa Raj, has shattered multiple records and earned widespread acclaim.

