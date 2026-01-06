Manhunt for Accused in Palghar Instagram Connection Case
Authorities are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district after they connected via Instagram. The girl eloped, endured months of abuse, escaped, and her sister's complaint led to new charges under several legal sections and acts.
- Country:
- India
Police in Maharashtra have intensified efforts to locate a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl. The victim, from Palghar district, initially met the suspect on Instagram, which blossomed into a romantic relationship. She eventually eloped with him to Madhya Pradesh.
During her seven-month stay with the man, the girl reportedly faced ongoing physical and sexual abuse. Having managed to return to her family, she was soon targeted online by the suspect who posted compromising images to coerce her return, police reveal.
The girl's sister filed a fresh complaint, resulting in a police case being registered on December 28, 2025, under multiple sections, including those from the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act. The hunt for the suspect continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
