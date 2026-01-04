Left Menu

Chaotic Fan Mob Surrounds Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad

Telugu star Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were caught in a chaotic fan mob in Hyderabad, similar to recent incidents involving other actors. Despite security, fans gathered around them, leading the actor to ask for space. The incident follows Allu Arjun's connection to a tragic stampede at a previous event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:28 IST
Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy (Photo/X@alluarjun). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, found themselves in a chaotic scene during a casual evening outing in Hyderabad, as a large crowd of fans encircled them, creating pandemonium. Viral clips show the couple trying to navigate through the throng, with Allu Arjun holding onto Sneha's hand as he guided her to the car amidst mounting commotion.

Despite being surrounded by security personnel, fans surged forward, prompting the 'Pushpa' actor to request them to retreat. A subsequent video reveals a visibly concerned Allu Arjun assisting his wife into the vehicle before acknowledging fans with a gesture of gratitude, folding his hands and waving.

Similar fan-induced chaos has been reported recently, with actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal facing unruly crowds at public events. Such incidents have sparked debates over security measures, particularly after a stampede at a pre-release event for 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' led to a fatality and brought charges against Allu Arjun and involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

