Chaotic Fan Mob Surrounds Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad

Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, found themselves in a chaotic scene during a casual evening outing in Hyderabad, as a large crowd of fans encircled them, creating pandemonium. Viral clips show the couple trying to navigate through the throng, with Allu Arjun holding onto Sneha's hand as he guided her to the car amidst mounting commotion.

Despite being surrounded by security personnel, fans surged forward, prompting the 'Pushpa' actor to request them to retreat. A subsequent video reveals a visibly concerned Allu Arjun assisting his wife into the vehicle before acknowledging fans with a gesture of gratitude, folding his hands and waving.

Similar fan-induced chaos has been reported recently, with actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal facing unruly crowds at public events. Such incidents have sparked debates over security measures, particularly after a stampede at a pre-release event for 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' led to a fatality and brought charges against Allu Arjun and involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)