Robert De Niro Honored at Cannes: A Lifetime of Achievement

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. As announced on Cannes' official website, this accolade will be conferred during the festival's opening ceremony on May 13.

Following the ceremony, De Niro is scheduled to participate in a masterclass at the Debussy Theatre. Expressing his sentiment towards the festival, the 81-year-old actor remarked on Cannes' ability to unify the global community of filmmakers and fans.

The Cannes 2025 festival will culminate on May 24, with De Niro's participation adding a momentous highlight to this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)