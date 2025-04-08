Left Menu

Robert De Niro Honored at Cannes: A Lifetime of Achievement

Veteran actor and producer Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for his lifetime contributions. The award will be presented during the festival's opening ceremony on May 13. De Niro reflects on the significance of Cannes amid global division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:12 IST
Robert De Niro Honored at Cannes: A Lifetime of Achievement
Robert De Niro
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. As announced on Cannes' official website, this accolade will be conferred during the festival's opening ceremony on May 13.

Following the ceremony, De Niro is scheduled to participate in a masterclass at the Debussy Theatre. Expressing his sentiment towards the festival, the 81-year-old actor remarked on Cannes' ability to unify the global community of filmmakers and fans.

The Cannes 2025 festival will culminate on May 24, with De Niro's participation adding a momentous highlight to this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025