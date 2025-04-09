Tahawwur Rana: Closing In on Extradition to India for 26/11 Plot

Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is on the brink of extradition to India from the United States, potentially unveiling the involvement of Pakistani state actors in the fateful 26/11 attacks, which took 166 lives.

Rana's legal avenues in the US have been exhausted, prompting a multi-agency team from India to prepare for his transfer following the US Supreme Court's rejection of his appeal. A former associate of David Coleman Headley, a primary conspirator of the attacks, Rana's extradition promises to shed new light on the investigation.

Once in India, Rana is expected to be held in NIA custody, where authorities aim to ascertain the motives behind his Indian visits prior to the attacks in November 2008. His capture is seen as pivotal in unraveling the full extent of external involvement in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)