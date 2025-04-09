IHCL and IHG Expand Hotel Portfolio in India with New Signings
Indian Hotels' Company Limited has signed a 92-key brownfield Gateway hotel in Mussoorie, bolstering its presence in Uttarakhand. Additionally, IHG Hotels & Resorts introduced its midscale brand 'Garner' in India with dual signings in Etawah and Kathua, scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027.
Indian Hotels' Company Limited (IHCL) has announced a significant expansion in Uttarakhand with the signing of a new 92-key brownfield Gateway hotel in Mussoorie. This strategic move is part of IHCL's plan to enhance its portfolio in the region, complementing their existing itinerary of Haridwar, Dehradun, and Mussoorie.
According to Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Development, the company is delighted to partner with I M Garg, Gagan Garg, and Gaurav Garg for this project. This new hotel addition will bring IHCL's total to 18 establishments in Uttarakhand, with six more under development.
Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched its midscale conversion brand, Garner, in India. Two new hotels under this brand have been signed in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a debut for Garner in these locations. The hotels are slated to open in 2026 and 2027, respectively, showcasing the brand's growth through a franchising model, as highlighted by Sudeep Jain, IHG's Managing Director for South West Asia.
