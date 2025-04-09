Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Iconic Dominican Nightclub Claims Lives

A catastrophic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has left 124 dead and hundreds injured. Grieving families wait for news at the Dominican Republic's forensic institute. Authorities and international rescue teams are searching tirelessly for survivors amidst the wreckage of this beloved venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dominican Republic was plunged into mourning as a deadly incident unfolded in the capital's famed Jet Set nightclub early Tuesday. A roof collapse claimed at least 124 lives, including well-known personalities and everyday citizens, while hundreds more were injured in the tragic scene.

Distraught families gathered at the country's forensic institute on Wednesday, desperate for updates on missing loved ones. Officials worked tirelessly, identifying 54 bodies as of late Wednesday, but the full scope of the calamity remains elusive with more casualties possibly uncovered.

Rescue operations continue, aided by teams from Puerto Rico and Israel. The epicenter of the disaster once thrived with music and energy, but now stands as a somber reminder of lives lost, many of whom remain unidentified amid the rubble.

