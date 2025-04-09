Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Iconic Dominican Nightclub Claims Lives

The Dominican Republic was plunged into mourning as a deadly incident unfolded in the capital's famed Jet Set nightclub early Tuesday. A roof collapse claimed at least 124 lives, including well-known personalities and everyday citizens, while hundreds more were injured in the tragic scene.

Distraught families gathered at the country's forensic institute on Wednesday, desperate for updates on missing loved ones. Officials worked tirelessly, identifying 54 bodies as of late Wednesday, but the full scope of the calamity remains elusive with more casualties possibly uncovered.

Rescue operations continue, aided by teams from Puerto Rico and Israel. The epicenter of the disaster once thrived with music and energy, but now stands as a somber reminder of lives lost, many of whom remain unidentified amid the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)