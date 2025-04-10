Regulation Needed: Balancing Pilgrim Influx at Char Dham

The SDC Foundation has expressed serious concerns about the management of the Char Dham Yatra, emphasizing the need to regulate the number of pilgrims visiting the sacred sites. Founder Anoop Nautiyal warned that the lack of control could lead to overcrowding, endangering both visitors and the fragile ecosystem of the region.

Despite the Uttarakhand government's stance allowing unlimited pilgrim entries, many face issues with fully booked registration slots, raising questions about the state's approach. Nautiyal argued that accurate registration is essential to prevent potential chaos and ensure the safety and convenience of all parties involved, including state officials.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Yatra, Nautiyal called for a shift from boasting record pilgrim numbers to prioritizing health, safety, and ecosystem preservation. A more regulated approach is necessary to maintain the spiritual and cultural essence of the pilgrimage and support the local community dependent on these sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)