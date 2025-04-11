Left Menu

Medical Controversy Surrounding Maradona’s Surgery

Doctors testified that Diego Maradona's surgery two weeks before his death was unnecessary. The case involves seven medical professionals accused of negligence. Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque is central to the controversy, having allegedly ignored warnings against the procedure. Maradona died shortly after at age 60.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:44 IST
Maradona

In a shocking twist, doctors have testified that football legend Diego Maradona underwent an unnecessary surgery just two weeks before his untimely death. The operation, initially deemed urgent, now stands at the heart of a legal battle over medical negligence.

During a recent court hearing, neurologist Martín Cesarini examined a CT scan of Maradona's brain and stated, 'It was not an emergency for surgery.' His testimony was supported by fellow neurologist Guillermo Pablo Burry, who informed neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque that monitoring Maradona's clinical progress would suffice.

Despite these cautions, Luque proceeded with the surgery, transferring Maradona to another clinic where he underwent an operation for a hematoma on November 3, 2020. Maradona, 60, died on November 25, 2020, raising serious questions over the medical care he received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

