Graham Norton Shakes Up Doctor Who with Eurovision Plot Twist

Television host Graham Norton is set to make a splash in the 15th season of the iconic series 'Doctor Who.' Joining lead actor Ncuti Gatwa, who portrays the Time Lord, Norton will appear in an episode teeming with Eurovision Song Contest flair, premiering this Saturday.

Unlike typical guest appearances, Norton's role promises more than just a cameo. Showrunner Russell T Davies has hinted at a substantial plot twist centered around Norton, titled 'The Interstellar Song Contest.' The episode showcases the talents of Varada Sethu as nurse Belinda Chandra and features Rylan Clark.

Airing on May 17 on the BBC, the episode is helmed by directors Alex Pillai, Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Ben A Williams, and Makalla McPherson, promising a captivating blend of sci-fi and music.

