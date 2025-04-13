The Bus Attack That Ignited Lebanon's Tragic Civil War
On April 13, 1975, a bus carrying Palestinian militants was attacked in Beirut, sparking Lebanon's 15-year civil war. The conflict resulted in 150,000 deaths and left 17,000 missing. The war's legacy still lingers as Lebanon struggles to fully recover. A 50th anniversary commemoration emphasizes avoiding future conflict.
In Beirut, on April 13, 1975, an attack on a bus carrying Palestinian militants set off a brutal 15-year civil war in Lebanon. This conflict resulted in the death of approximately 150,000 people and left 17,000 missing, marking one of the most tumultuous periods in the country's history.
The Lebanese government recently marked the 50th anniversary of this attack with a small ceremony and a minute of silence, a rare official acknowledgment of the enduring impact of the conflict. Tensions had been high, with Palestinian militants launching attacks from Lebanese territory and clashes erupting between different factions.
The bus incident occurred amid a backdrop of political fragility. Both Phalangist and Palestinian factions have been blamed, but debates over responsibility persist. The attack and ensuing conflict divided Beirut, leading to monumental shifts, including the rise of Hezbollah with Iranian backing. Survivors and historic memorials, like the preserved bus, serve as poignant reminders of the war's devastation.
