Anna Konidela's Devotional Gratitude at Tirumala
Anna Konidela, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, performed a head-tonsuring ritual at the Tirumala temple after her son Mark Shankar survived a fire accident in Singapore. Following the tradition, Anna offered her hair as a token of gratitude to the deity at the temple.
Anna Konidela, spouse of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, carried out a head-tonsuring ceremony at Tirumala temple on Sunday. This act was to honor a vow taken after her son endured burns in a Singapore school fire incident earlier this year.
The Kalyan family faced a frightening ordeal when their son, Mark Shankar, was involved in a fire accident during a summer camp at a Singaporean school, resulting in burns on his limbs and smoke inhalation. April 8 marked the date of this distressing event.
To express her gratitude, Anna, a Russian Orthodox Christian, participated in the traditional hair offering ritual at Padmavati Kalyana Katta. Prior to her visit, she complied with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's regulations, affirming her faith in Lord Venkateshwara. The information was disseminated through a Janasena party press release.
