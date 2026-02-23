Alicia Keys Reflects on 25 Years of 'Fallin': A Journey of Growth and Gratitude

Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys marked the 25th anniversary of her breakout single 'Fallin'' and described her journey as both 'crazy and wonderful' during an event in West Hollywood. Released in March 2001 when Keys was just 20, the soulful ballad spent six weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered multiple Grammy Awards.

Keys, who has secured 17 Grammys over her career, reflected on the early days of her music journey, marked by uncertainty and the mantra of 'fake it till you make it.' Despite her initial insecurities, the young artist managed to achieve substantial success.

Reflecting on her evolution since the success of 'Fallin'' and her debut album 'Songs in A Minor,' Keys credited the mentoring of Universal Music Publishing Group CEO Jody Gerson. During the 'She Is the Music' event, a nonprofit she co-founded to better represent women in the industry, Keys lauded Gerson's pivotal role in her career development.

(With inputs from agencies.)