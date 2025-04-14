Left Menu

Hollywood Mourns a Visionary: E. Jay Krause Passes at 98

E. Jay Krause, the celebrated Emmy-winning art director and set designer, passed away at 98. Over a three-decade career, he influenced iconic productions including TV specials and game shows. Krause's enduring legacy includes his company, Omega Cinema Props, and a renowned collection of unique set pieces.

Updated: 14-04-2025 15:48 IST
Hollywood Mourns a Visionary: E. Jay Krause Passes at 98
Sets of Hollywood Squares game show build by EJ Krause (Image Source: CBS). Image Credit: ANI
E. Jay Krause, the Emmy-winning art director whose inventive designs graced over 180 Hollywood productions, has died at the age of 98 in Los Angeles. Krause's career, spanning from the 1950s to the 1980s, earned him accolades for his sophisticated visual style, which filmmakers widely celebrated.

According to Deadline, Krause's artistry was pivotal in TV specials showcasing famous performers like Bob Hope, Diana Ross, and The Jacksons. He created iconic sets, including those for NBC's game show, The Hollywood Squares, and the vibrant patterns of Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In sketch comedy show, both of which remain staples in popular culture.

A two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Art Direction, Krause was honored for his work on Mitzi's 2nd Special in 1970, and Diana! in 1972. Following his success, he established Omega Cinema Props, growing it into one of the largest independent prop houses in the industry.

The prop house is known for offering a vast array of residential, institutional, and commercial props, featuring furniture, accessories, and lighting fixtures of diverse periods. Krause's passion extended to collecting dresses, together with his wife Doris, they spent decades amassing rare and unusual set pieces.

Deadline reports that Krause's collection remains essential to film and television productions today, highlighting his lasting impact on the industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

