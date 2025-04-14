Left Menu

Hollywood Set Design Legend E. Jay Krause Remembered

E. Jay Krause, famed Emmy-winning art director, passed away at 98 in Los Angeles. Renowned for his creative sets in over 180 productions from the 1950s to the 1980s, Krause's legacy includes iconic designs for TV specials and game shows. He also founded Omega Cinema Props.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:49 IST
Hollywood Set Design Legend E. Jay Krause Remembered
Sets of Hollywood Squares game show build by EJ Krause (Image Source: CBS). Image Credit: ANI
E. Jay Krause, an Emmy-winning art director and set designer whose creative genius graced Hollywood films and television, passed away on Saturday in Los Angeles at the age of 98, according to Deadline.

Krause's illustrious three-decade career, spanning from the 1950s through the 1980s, saw him designing sets for over 180 productions. His remarkable visual style earned widespread commendation from filmmakers.

Krause was instrumental in crafting the visual allure of TV specials that showcased performances by luminaries such as Bob Hope, Diana Ross, and the Jacksons, Deadline reported. His design for NBC's The Hollywood Squares is immortalized in pop culture, while his work on the 1970s sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In has achieved legendary status.

The Emmy honors came in 1970 for Mitzi's 2nd Special and 1972 for Diana!, cementing his name in the industry. Krause later founded Omega Cinema Props, a leading independent prop house.

With his wife Doris, he spent over 30 years sourcing unique set dressings globally, creating a collection integral to present-day productions, as noted by Deadline and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

