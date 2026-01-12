Left Menu

Golden Globe Triumphs: Celebrating the Stars of Film and Television

The 83rd Golden Globe awards celebrated the best in film and television, with standout wins for 'Hamnet' and 'One Battle After Another.' Notable acting awards went to Wagner Moura, Jesse Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, and Rose Byrne, among others. 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' triumphed in TV categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:14 IST
The 83rd Golden Globe awards showcased the finest talents in the film and television industry on Sunday. Prestigious honors were awarded to standout films like 'Hamnet,' which secured Best Drama, and 'One Battle After Another,' recognized as the Best Comedy or Musical.

Acclaimed actors were spotlighted for their exceptional performances, with Wagner Moura winning Best Male Actor, Drama for 'The Secret Agent,' and Jessie Buckley taking home the award for Best Female Actor, Drama for 'Hamnet.' Timothée Chalamet and Rose Byrne were acknowledged for their comedic prowess in 'Marty Supreme' and 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You,' respectively.

Television victories were marked by 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio,' both securing top honors for Best Drama Series and Best Comedy/Musical Series. The awards celebrated a diverse array of talent, cementing the Golden Globes as a staple in recognizing media excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

