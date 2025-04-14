Kashmir's Tourism Rebirth: A Shift Towards Value & Serenity

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, announced the region's resurgence as a leading tourist destination during the ICC Aviation & Tourism Conference 2025. He advocated for a shift from high-volume to value-based tourism, recognizing the historical allure of Kashmir's beauty.

Abdullah criticized current high airfares for Srinagar flights, expressing optimism for the new Vande Bharat train to alleviate travel costs. The leader proposed developing nine new destinations through multilateral funding, aiming to reduce pressure on well-known spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

The chief minister noted past challenges, but emphasized tourism's role in signaling normalcy and economic growth. He urged stakeholders to foster a unique experience that encourages repeat visits, identifying tourism as vital for the region's progress.

