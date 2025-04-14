Left Menu

Kashmir's Tourism Rebirth: A Shift Towards Value & Serenity

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the region's renewed status as a prime tourist destination, emphasizing value-based tourism over volume. With high airfares and overloaded attractions, he's advocating for new tourist spots funded by multilateral agencies to ease congestion and enhance visitor experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:12 IST
Kashmir's Tourism Rebirth: A Shift Towards Value & Serenity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, announced the region's resurgence as a leading tourist destination during the ICC Aviation & Tourism Conference 2025. He advocated for a shift from high-volume to value-based tourism, recognizing the historical allure of Kashmir's beauty.

Abdullah criticized current high airfares for Srinagar flights, expressing optimism for the new Vande Bharat train to alleviate travel costs. The leader proposed developing nine new destinations through multilateral funding, aiming to reduce pressure on well-known spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

The chief minister noted past challenges, but emphasized tourism's role in signaling normalcy and economic growth. He urged stakeholders to foster a unique experience that encourages repeat visits, identifying tourism as vital for the region's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025