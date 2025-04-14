Commemorating Courage: INA's Spirit in Moirang
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla honored the historic 1944 INA event in Moirang, praising the spirit of resistance, hope, and patriotism shown by Subhas Chandra Bose's forces in India's fight for independence.
On Monday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid homage to Subhas Chandra Bose at Moirang, where the Indian National Army (INA) first raised the tricolor in 1944.
During a program at the INA Martyrs' Memorial Complex in Bishnupur district, Bhalla expressed deep honor in commemorating this watershed moment in India's independence struggle.
Bhalla emphasized that the INA's actions in Moirang symbolized defiance and national determination, leaving a legacy of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism that continues to inspire.
