CRPF's 87th Anniversary Parade: A Salute to Courage and Commitment

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah is set to grace the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 87th Anniversary Parade as the Chief Guest on February 21, at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The celebrations will also feature a Director General's Parade on February 19.

This marks the first occasion the CRPF is observing its Anniversary Parade in the North East, a symbolic gesture of its longstanding bond with the region and enduring dedication to peace, stability, and national security. The event aims to honor the CRPF personnel's service, valor, and contributions to the nation.

Established in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police and renamed in 1949 post-independence, the CRPF stands as a cornerstone of India's internal security framework. From the historic sacrifice at Hot Springs in 1959 to its pivotal roles in significant national events and global peacekeeping missions, the CRPF's legacy of gallantry and service is noteworthy.

The Force has been instrumental in addressing militancy in Punjab, insurgency in the Northeast, and responding to significant terror threats, including the attack on Parliament. Its participation in peacekeeping missions worldwide affirms its global commitment. Specialized units like the Rapid Action Force and CoBRA have enhanced its versatility in riot control, jungle warfare, and anti-Naxal operations.

The CRPF has pledged a reinforced national stance against Left Wing Extremism, aiming for its eradication by 2026 through strategic, intelligence-led operations. The Anniversary Parade will highlight its ceremonial and operational prowess, featuring martial arts demonstrations and modern equipment showcases, epitomizing its readiness for emerging security scenarios.

This event not only honors the CRPF's illustrious history but also reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation, showcasing its readiness to tackle future challenges with courage and commitment.

