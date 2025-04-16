Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A New Chapter in the #MeToo Saga

Jury selection commenced on Tuesday in the Manhattan retrial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who faces rape and sexual assault charges a year after his previous conviction was overturned. The 73-year-old's case is overseen by Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber.

Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies all allegations of non-consensual sex. His former conviction was a pivotal moment for the #MeToo movement, encouraging many women to disclose instances of sexual misconduct by influential figures.

The new trial, expected to run for six weeks, arises amid Weinstein's health issues. He appeared in court in a wheelchair and interacted with his legal team while wearing a blue suit and tie. The outcome of the trial could see him spending his remaining years in prison, despite a separate 16-year sentence pending in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)