Nikkhil Sharma's New Role: Leading Innovation at NeoNiche

Nikkhil Sharma, a seasoned professional in experiential marketing, has been appointed as the Regional Director-North at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions. His role involves steering the strategic direction and laying down new frameworks to achieve business excellence.

Sharma's journey spans over 15 years with prestigious agencies like Encompass WPP, Innocean Worldwide, and Shobiz Havas, where he made significant contributions, especially by establishing the automobile vertical. His expertise in fostering long-lasting brand partnerships is well-recognized in the industry.

NeoNiche, founded in 2011, prides itself on innovating marketing strategies and campaigns that boost brand involvement. With Nikkhil Sharma's appointment, the company aims to accelerate its growth in northern regions, underlining its commitment to creativity and strategic foresight.

