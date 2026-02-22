Rethinking Retail: Human Resource Technology's Impact Beyond the Hype

Recent research conducted by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM), along with IIM Ranchi and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, reveals new insights into retail human resource technology. The study, published in the International Journal of Sociology and Social Policy, emphasizes the importance of aligning technology with frontline employees to enhance customer experiences.

Unlike simply adopting global technological practices, the research advocates for a strategic approach influenced by social and operational contexts. In retail, the focus should remain on employees who deliver value, rather than on technology alone. This perspective challenges conventional practices and highlights the importance of socio-technical thinking.

Anamika Sinha, a professor at GIM, emphasizes that successful technology integration depends on employee digital literacy, inventory systems, and training. The research shows that when technology supports employee judgment, it enhances store profitability and employee engagement, as opposed to adding unnecessary complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)