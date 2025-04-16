A Melodic Tribute: Friendship and Music Heal the Elderly
Dr. Eng. Rajainderr Jaina remembers his close friendship with the late actor Manoj Kumar, also revealing Kumar's lesser-known passion for homeopathy. In tribute, Jaina organizes a musical event for elderly residents of an old-age home, emphasizing the therapeutic power of music and honoring their cherished bond.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, Dr. Eng. Rajainderr Jaina paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, the acclaimed actor Manoj Kumar. The duo shared not only a friendship but also a dream to establish a homeopathy hospital near Delhi. Following Kumar's death, Jaina committed to honoring their shared vision.
Jaina, reflecting on Kumar's passing, emphasized the actor's humanitarian efforts, particularly his free homeopathy consultations. He fondly remembered Kumar's ambition to publish a book on homeopathy, a dream curtailed by illness. Their friendship transcended age, as illustrated by a memorable ghazal line Jaina cited.
To honor his late friend and entertain Delhi's elderly, Jaina is spearheading a music event on April 22. Organized in partnership with Guru Vishram Old Age Home Sheows and J.R. Entertainment, the event aims to uplift residents with songs, reflecting Jaina's belief in the healing power of music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
