INTACH Advocates Flammable Material Ban at Devgiri Fort Post-Fire

After a recent fire at the renowned Devgiri Fort, INTACH has called for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents. The heritage conservation group proposed banning tourists from bringing any flammable materials into the monument.

During a meeting with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, INTACH submitted a memorandum highlighting the risk factors identified during the incident. The fire, which took place on April 8, affected a significant portion of the fort and disturbed local wildlife, including monkeys.

The memorandum emphasized the necessity for regular vegetation removal from critical structures, enhanced cleanliness drives, and strict entry checks for flammable items. It also called for compliance with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, and improved emergency pathways for water tankers.

