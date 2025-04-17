Left Menu

INTACH Advocates Flammable Material Ban at Devgiri Fort Post-Fire

Following a fire at Devgiri Fort, INTACH calls for a ban on tourists carrying flammable items. The organization met with ASI officials to discuss preventive measures, including vegetation removal and regular cleanliness drives. They also urged compliance with fire safety laws and restricted plastic usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After a recent fire at the renowned Devgiri Fort, INTACH has called for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents. The heritage conservation group proposed banning tourists from bringing any flammable materials into the monument.

During a meeting with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, INTACH submitted a memorandum highlighting the risk factors identified during the incident. The fire, which took place on April 8, affected a significant portion of the fort and disturbed local wildlife, including monkeys.

The memorandum emphasized the necessity for regular vegetation removal from critical structures, enhanced cleanliness drives, and strict entry checks for flammable items. It also called for compliance with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, and improved emergency pathways for water tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

