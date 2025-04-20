Surya Kiran Aerobatic Spectacle: A Dazzling Display Over Ranchi Skies
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated audiences with breathtaking aerial maneuvers over Ranchi's Namkum Army Ground. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior officials attended the event, which aimed to inspire young people towards aviation. The team performed complex formations and will next appear in Patna.
On Sunday, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team mesmerized the audience in the skies above Namkum Army Ground, Ranchi, with their captivating aerial display.
Joined by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior administrative officials, thousands of spectators watched as the team executed vibrant formations featuring dynamic low-level maneuvers.
The two-day event, part of the IAF's outreach program, aimed to ignite aviation enthusiasm in younger generations, while promoting awareness of military forces.
