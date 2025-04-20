Surya Kiran Aerobatic Spectacle: A Dazzling Display Over Ranchi Skies

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team mesmerized the audience in the skies above Namkum Army Ground, Ranchi, with their captivating aerial display.

Joined by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior administrative officials, thousands of spectators watched as the team executed vibrant formations featuring dynamic low-level maneuvers.

The two-day event, part of the IAF's outreach program, aimed to ignite aviation enthusiasm in younger generations, while promoting awareness of military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)