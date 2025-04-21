Nation Mourns: Three-Day Tribute to Pope Francis
The government declared a three-day state mourning after the passing of Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years. The national flag will be at half-mast and no official entertainment will take place during this period in India.
The government has announced a state of mourning for three days in memory of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday. As a mark of respect for the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years, the mourning began on April 22.
A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the three-day mourning period would see the national flag flown at half-mast across India. Additionally, there will be no official entertainment activities during this time.
The scheduled mourning days are April 22, 23, and the day of the funeral. Pope Francis's death marks a significant moment in history, as he was a spiritual figure of immense influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
