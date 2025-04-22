Left Menu

Legacy of a Rebel: Farewell to Pope Francis

Following the death of Pope Francis, cardinals have set his funeral date for Saturday, as global condolences pour in. His papacy is remembered for its commitment to social justice and simplicity. World leaders and ordinary faithful honor his legacy, with preparations underway to choose his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:21 IST
Pope Francis

Cardinals have swiftly made initial decisions after the death of Pope Francis, with his funeral set for Saturday. Ordinary worshippers can pay their respects starting Wednesday, as his casket will be displayed in St. Peter's Basilica.

The cardinals convened Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall, planning the path to selecting Francis' successor. Condolences have been received worldwide for the first Latin American pope.

US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Francis was an advocate for the underprivileged and is remembered globally for his moral leadership and compassion.

