Legacy of a Rebel: Farewell to Pope Francis

Cardinals have swiftly made initial decisions after the death of Pope Francis, with his funeral set for Saturday. Ordinary worshippers can pay their respects starting Wednesday, as his casket will be displayed in St. Peter's Basilica.

The cardinals convened Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall, planning the path to selecting Francis' successor. Condolences have been received worldwide for the first Latin American pope.

US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Francis was an advocate for the underprivileged and is remembered globally for his moral leadership and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)