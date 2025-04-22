Pope Francis Breaks Tradition with Historic Burial

In an unprecedented departure from papal tradition, Pope Francis will be laid to rest outside the Vatican, marking a first in over a century. The Vatican announced his burial will take place at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, honoring his deep devotion to Mary.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, often distanced himself from the grandeur of his office, favoring simplicity. His funeral rites, set to be held at St. Peter's Square, will reflect this ethos. He chose Santa Maria Maggiore because of his personal connection and frequent prayers there.

Esquiline, the historical burial ground for Rome's less fortunate, now houses the basilica that will become his final resting place. It is a site rich in history and personal significance, with Mary as a central figure, reflecting Francis' enduring humility and devotion.

