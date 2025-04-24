Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Plea for Justice and Support
Bitan Adhikari, a father and husband, was tragically killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Kashmir. Originally from West Bengal, he was living in Florida and was also the primary caregiver for his elderly parents. His grieving family now seeks justice and support from the government.
The tragedy that unfolded during a family vacation in Kashmir has left the Adhikari family shattered. Bitan Adhikari, a father and husband, was among the victims gunned down by terrorists, leaving behind haunting memories and questions for his young son.
Adhikari, who had settled with his family in Florida, returned to India in April to visit relatives and travel. The idyllic setting of Pahalgam quickly turned into a scene of horror, sparking national outrage over the violent attack that claimed numerous lives.
The family is now calling for justice and financial support, with appeals being made to both state and central governments to consider the plight of Adhikari's parents, who relied heavily on him for care and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
