Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Plea for Justice and Support

Bitan Adhikari, a father and husband, was tragically killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Kashmir. Originally from West Bengal, he was living in Florida and was also the primary caregiver for his elderly parents. His grieving family now seeks justice and support from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:24 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Plea for Justice and Support
  • Country:
  • India

The tragedy that unfolded during a family vacation in Kashmir has left the Adhikari family shattered. Bitan Adhikari, a father and husband, was among the victims gunned down by terrorists, leaving behind haunting memories and questions for his young son.

Adhikari, who had settled with his family in Florida, returned to India in April to visit relatives and travel. The idyllic setting of Pahalgam quickly turned into a scene of horror, sparking national outrage over the violent attack that claimed numerous lives.

The family is now calling for justice and financial support, with appeals being made to both state and central governments to consider the plight of Adhikari's parents, who relied heavily on him for care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025