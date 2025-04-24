Pilgrim Place Pressure: Managing the Tooth Relic Exposition

The police in Sri Lanka have urged the public to avoid traveling to the city of Kandy, as the rare exposition of the Tooth Relic draws tens of thousands of Buddhist devotees. The gathering, held at the Temple of the Tooth, carries immense spiritual and cultural importance for the Sri Lankan people.

Authorities have already faced challenges managing the large crowds, with at least one fatality and numerous injuries reported. Police enlisted the support of the Army and special task force troops to safely evacuate people from overcrowded areas, including an old bridge in Kandy. The bridge was a potential safety hazard due to the tumultuous crowd.

Given the limited capacity of 85,000 to 90,000 people per day at the religious site, authorities are struggling to accommodate the vast influx and minimize tensions among the devotees. Facilities like sanitation have been stretched, causing further unrest among those who travelled long distances for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)