Controversy Surrounds 'Abir Gulaal' Amid Pahalgam Attack

The release of 'Abir Gulaal,' a Hindi film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been halted in India following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, according to government sources.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and starring Vaani Kapoor, the film was scheduled for release on May 9. However, 26 people lost their lives in the attack, prompting widespread calls for a ban.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated its stance against Pakistani artists, urging the Indian film industry to boycott collaborations amid the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)