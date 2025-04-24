Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Abir Gulaal' Amid Pahalgam Attack

The release of Hindi film 'Abir Gulaal' faces a ban in India due to the Pahalgam terror attack, with calls for a prohibition on Pakistani artists. The FWICE and political parties reinforce a boycott amidst nationwide outrage following the attack, which claimed 26 lives in South Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:58 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'Abir Gulaal' Amid Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The release of 'Abir Gulaal,' a Hindi film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been halted in India following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, according to government sources.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and starring Vaani Kapoor, the film was scheduled for release on May 9. However, 26 people lost their lives in the attack, prompting widespread calls for a ban.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated its stance against Pakistani artists, urging the Indian film industry to boycott collaborations amid the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025