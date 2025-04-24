Controversy Surrounds 'Abir Gulaal' Amid Pahalgam Attack
The release of Hindi film 'Abir Gulaal' faces a ban in India due to the Pahalgam terror attack, with calls for a prohibition on Pakistani artists. The FWICE and political parties reinforce a boycott amidst nationwide outrage following the attack, which claimed 26 lives in South Kashmir.
The release of 'Abir Gulaal,' a Hindi film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been halted in India following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, according to government sources.
Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and starring Vaani Kapoor, the film was scheduled for release on May 9. However, 26 people lost their lives in the attack, prompting widespread calls for a ban.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated its stance against Pakistani artists, urging the Indian film industry to boycott collaborations amid the escalating tension.
